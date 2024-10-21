Aroa Biosurgery’s Strong Financial Performance and Expansion

Aroa Biosurgery Ltd (AU:ARX) has released an update.

Aroa Biosurgery Limited has reported a strong performance for the quarter ending September 2024, with a 35% increase in cash receipts to NZ$19.9 million and a significant reduction in cash burn. The company remains debt-free with a robust cash balance of NZ$21.6 million and maintains its revenue guidance for FY25, while expanding its market presence in the US, Argentina, and Egypt.

