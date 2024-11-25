Aroa Biosurgery Reports Strong Sales Growth in 2025

Aroa Biosurgery Ltd (AU:ARX) has released an update.
Aroa Biosurgery Limited reported a significant 25% increase in product sales for the first half of the 2025 financial year, driven by the Myriad and Ovitex product lines. The company’s Myriad sales surged 45%, contributing to 38% of total product sales and achieving an impressive gross margin of 87%. With strong sales productivity and a solid cash reserve, Aroa remains on track for positive cash flows and continued growth.
