Armstrong World Expands with Strategic Acquisitions

Armstrong World Industries has acquired A. Zahner Company, a leader in architectural metal solutions, to expand its capabilities in exterior metal design and fabrication. This strategic acquisition enhances Armstrong’s portfolio, allowing the company to offer innovative and highly customizable solutions for iconic projects. The move aligns with Armstrong’s growth strategy, building on their recent acquisition of BOK Modern, and positions them to better meet the creative needs of architects and designers.

