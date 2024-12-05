Armstrong Expands Into Exterior Metal With Zahner Acquisition

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI, a leader in ceiling and wall innovations, has announced its acquisition of A. Zahner Company (Zahner), a Kansas City-based expert in exterior architectural metal solutions. This strategic move marks Armstrong’s deeper expansion into the highly specifiable exterior architectural metal market, bolstering its ability to deliver high-design projects both inside and outside buildings.



“Zahner’s expertise elevates our ability to design, engineer, and fabricate unique architectural projects,” said Vic Grizzle, Armstrong’s CEO.

Key Takeaways

Zahner’s reputation for blending artistry with engineering has been instrumental in crafting iconic structures, including SoFi Stadium and IBM’s headquarters. Known for its advanced metal surfaces and computational design expertise, Zahner ensures that architects’ imaginative visions become reality while maintaining manufacturability and performance integrity.



The acquisition complements Armstrong’s 2023 purchase of BOK Modern, LLC, further enriching its exterior architectural offerings.

Strategic Growth and Market Differentiation

The Zahner acquisition is Armstrong’s 12th Architectural Specialties acquisition since 2016, reflecting its commitment to diversifying its product portfolio. Zahner’s projected $42 million in revenues in 2024 aligns with Armstrong’s growth strategy, enhancing its ability to provide architects and designers with a comprehensive suite of materials and solutions.



William Zahner, Zahner’s CEO, expressed optimism: “Together, we can accelerate growth with a shared focus on innovation and client satisfaction.”



Armstrong’s acquisition of Zahner positions it as a dominant player in both interior and exterior architectural design. By entering the high-margin exterior metal market, Armstrong strengthens its competitive edge, paving the way for sustained growth. Investors should watch how this expansion drives revenue and enhances its architectural specialty portfolio.

AWI Share Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this leading global producer of ceiling systems soared 62.7% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 27.4% growth. The stock even fared better than the broader Construction sector’s 28.9% rise and the S&P 500’s 27.2% increase.



The company has capitalized on rising sales of cutting-edge digital platforms like ProjectWorks and Canopy, along with moderated input costs, strategic acquisitions of 3form and BOK Modern, and significant federally funded transportation projects. By prioritizing innovation — especially in energy-efficient and digital solutions — the company is well-positioned for sustained growth, even in the face of broader market uncertainties.

AWI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Armstrong currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Construction sector:



Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR: Based in Memphis, TN, this company provides home warranties in the United States. It presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FTDR has seen an upward estimate revision for 2024 earnings per share (EPS) to $3.14 from $2.79 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates 36.5% year-over-year growth.



Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This Florida-based homebuilding company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DFH’s 2025 EPS indicates 0.5% year-over-year growth. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 4.3%.



Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD: Headquartered in Dothan, AL, this civil infrastructure company engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. It presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



ROAD surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.1%. The estimated figures for fiscal 2024 and 2025 EPS will likely register 41.5% and 33.5% increase, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.