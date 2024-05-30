News & Insights

Armlogi Holding Expands with New Savannah Warehouse Acquisition

May 30, 2024 — 06:02 pm EDT

Armlogi Holding Corp (BTOC) has issued an update.

The Company has announced the acquisition of a new warehouse near the Port of Savannah, Georgia, signaling expansion and potentially increased logistical capabilities. This move could be of interest to investors monitoring growth and infrastructure development within the company.

