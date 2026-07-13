Armata Gets FDA Agreement On Pediatric Plan For AP-SA02 In SAB

(RTTNews) - Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company developing pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics, announced that the U.S. FDA has agreed to its Initial Pediatric Study Plan (iPSP) for AP-SA02. The plan establishes the regulatory framework for evaluating AP-SA02 in pediatric patients with complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB).

Indication

Complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia is a serious bloodstream infection caused by methicillin-sensitive S. aureus (MSSA) or methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA) strains. It can lead to severe complications, particularly in vulnerable populations such as premature infants and newborns, who have limited treatment options.

Regulatory Milestone

Agreement on an iPSP is a required step before submitting a Biologics License Application (BLA). The FDA endorsed Armata's approach to defer pediatric studies until adult safety and efficacy data are available from the planned Phase 3 program, expected to begin in the second half of 2026. Following completion of the adult study, Armata will conduct a single, multicenter, open-label, pediatric trial to assess safety, tolerability, and clinical outcomes.

Company Commentary

"Reaching agreement with the FDA on our pediatric study plan is an important milestone that reflects our commitment to addressing the needs of both adult and pediatric patients with complicated SAB," said Dr. Deborah Birx, CEO of Armata. She emphasized that pediatric patients, especially premature babies and newborns, represent a particularly vulnerable population. The FDA-endorsed framework positions the company to expand development efficiently.

About AP-SA02

AP-SA02 is a fixed multi-phage cocktail designed as an adjunct therapy to antibiotics for complicated SAB. It has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations from the FDA. Positive results from the Phase 2a diSArm study were presented at IDWeek 2025, supporting advancement into Phase 3.

ARMP has traded between $2.14 and $16.34 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (July 10, 2026) at $4.26, down 11.80%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $4.32, up 1.41%.

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