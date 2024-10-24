Armanino Foods Records Y/Y Increases in Q3 Earnings and Sales

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. AMNF has delivered impressive third-quarter 2024 results, marked by strong growth in sales and profitability. The company’s focus on market expansion, innovation and operational improvements has paid off, leading to record-breaking results.

With a combination of enhanced production efficiencies, effective cost management and a proactive approach to market opportunities, Armanino Food has positioned itself well in a competitive landscape. As the company navigates challenges and opportunities in the industry, its recent performance underscores a solid foundation for continued growth and shareholder value creation.

Q3 Results

Armanino delivered a strong performance in third-quarter 2024, setting records for quarterly sales and profits. The company reported earnings per share of 12.80 cents, an 81% increase from 7.06 cents in third-quarter 2023. A combination of higher sales and improved margins drove this growth.

Net sales rose 10% to $17.67 million from $16.08 million in third-quarter 2023. This sales boost was largely attributable to improved demand across product lines, particularly driven by efforts to expand into new markets and product innovations. The company also benefited from lower commodity prices and operational efficiencies, which have contributed to margin improvements.

Profitability Metrics

Armanino’s gross profit rose 41% to $7.91 million in third-quarter 2024 from $5.62 million in the prior-year quarter. This growth reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its cost structure, including lowering input costs and improving production efficiencies.

Income from operations surged 81% to $5.22 million from $2.89 million in the prior-year quarter, underscoring the success of Armanino's margin enhancement initiatives.

Net income for the quarter reached $4.10 million, marking an 81% increase from $2.26 million in third-quarter 2023, reinforcing the company's solid operational execution. Management attributed this significant earnings expansion to robust sales growth, margin improvement strategies and favorable cost trends.

The company’s gross margin improved to 45% from 35% in third-quarter 2023, which is a testament to Armanino’s cost-control measures.

Costs

The cost of goods sold (COGS) decreased 7% to $9.76 million from $10.46 million in third-quarter 2023. The decline in COGS resulted from lower commodity prices and enhanced manufacturing processes.

Operating expenses were $2.68 million, down from $2.73 million in third-quarter 2023, reflecting disciplined cost management. Despite this, salaries and wages saw a 22% rise to $1.50 million from $1.23 million a year earlier due to increased staffing to support growing operations.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $932,701, down 26% from $1.26 million in the prior-year quarter, further contributing to profitability. Reduced promotional costs and tighter expense controls were the key factors in the decline.

Cash & Capital Expenditure

Armanino ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $24.3 million, up from $22.2 million at the end of 2023. This strong cash position reflects robust operating cash flows of $11.24 million, driven by record sales and profits. Capital expenditure for the quarter amounted to $2.14 million due to plant improvement projects to boost production efficiencies. The company also used $382,852 in cash for stock buybacks during the period.

Total current liabilities rose to $14.47 million from $12.16 million at the end of 2023 due to higher accounts payable and payroll liabilities.

The company has been debt-free and committed to its dividend program, with $1.16 million in dividends payable at the quarter-end. Capital expenditure efforts, part of ongoing improvement projects, were not explicitly detailed, but operational commentary suggests continued investment in cost-saving initiatives.

Other Developments

Under Armanino Foods’ ongoing stock buyback program approved in second-quarter 2024, it repurchased 67,408 shares of its common stock in the third quarter. This initiative reflects management’s confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Looking ahead, AMNF remains cautiously optimistic, acknowledging potential industry-wide slowdowns but expressing confidence in its ability to outperform through further diversification and operational efficiencies. The company plans to continue with product development, market expansions and acquisitions to drive growth.

