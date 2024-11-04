News & Insights

Stocks

Armadale Capital to Delist and Go Private

November 04, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Armadale Capital (GB:ACP) has released an update.

Armadale Capital Plc has announced the successful passing of resolutions to cancel its AIM listing and re-register as a private company, which will take effect in mid-November. This move may affect shareholders’ ability to trade shares, as the company is still considering implementing a matched bargain facility. Investors should stay alert to potential changes in trading access and company structure.

For further insights into GB:ACP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.