Armadale Capital to Delist and Go Private

Armadale Capital (GB:ACP) has released an update.

Armadale Capital Plc has announced the successful passing of resolutions to cancel its AIM listing and re-register as a private company, which will take effect in mid-November. This move may affect shareholders’ ability to trade shares, as the company is still considering implementing a matched bargain facility. Investors should stay alert to potential changes in trading access and company structure.

