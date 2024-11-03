Armada Metals Director Increases Stake with New Options

Armada Metals Ltd. (AU:AMM) has released an update.

Armada Metals Ltd. has announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Martin Holland has acquired 47,587,208 options exercisable at $0.017 each, following shareholder approval. This move could potentially influence market perceptions and investor interest in the company’s future endeavors.

