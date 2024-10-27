News & Insights

Armada Metals Director Expands Stake in Strategic Move

Armada Metals Ltd. (AU:AMM) has released an update.

Armada Metals Ltd. has announced a substantial change in the indirect interests of their director, Michael McNeilly, as he acquired 51 million shares and 25.5 million options in Strata Investment Holdings Limited. This acquisition, approved by shareholders, could signal potential growth prospects for the company, drawing interest from stock market investors. The shares were acquired at a minimal cost, suggesting a strategic move to enhance value.

