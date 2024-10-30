Armada Metals Acquires Midwest Lithium, Rebrands as Rapid Lithium

Armada Metals Ltd. (AU:AMM) has released an update.

Armada Metals Limited is undergoing a significant transformation with its acquisition of Midwest Lithium, a strategic move aimed at expanding its exploration and development of lithium projects in the USA. Alongside this acquisition, the company has successfully raised A$1.35 million to support its exploration and tenement acquisition activities, signaling a robust commitment to becoming a diversified explorer in critical metals across the USA and Africa. With a forthcoming name change to Rapid Lithium Limited, Armada is poised to enhance its role in the lithium supply chain, leveraging its in-house expertise to capitalize on new opportunities.

