ARM Stock Up 32% YTD: Should You Wait for a Better Entry Point?

Arm Holdings ARM sits at the center of the global semiconductor ecosystem, with its stock rocketing 32% so far this year. The company’s chip architecture powers billions of devices worldwide, particularly smartphones, and its licensing model allows it to generate scalable royalty streams without the heavy manufacturing costs faced by traditional chipmakers.

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However, while ARM’s ecosystem advantages remain formidable, valuation concerns and cyclical industry dynamics seem to be complicating the near-term picture.

So, let's see if investors should buy ARM stock now or wait for a more attractive entry point.

ARM's Ecosystem Creates a Powerful Competitive Advantage

ARM’s core strength lies in a two-sided network effect connecting software developers and hardware manufacturers within a mutually reinforcing ecosystem. Over time, ARM’s architecture has evolved into the preferred standard for device makers, largely due to its compatibility with major operating systems such as Android, iOS, Windows and Linux.

This widespread compatibility provides hardware manufacturers with confidence that ARM-based chips will integrate smoothly with widely used tools, services, and platforms. As a result, companies designing processors increasingly rely on ARM’s architecture as a stable and scalable foundation.

At the same time, developers are naturally drawn to ARM’s ecosystem because applications built on its architecture can reach an enormous global installed base. Every new hardware partner expands ARM’s footprint, attracting more developers and strengthening the overall ecosystem.

This reinforcing cycle has helped ARM build one of the strongest competitive moats in the semiconductor industry. Today, ARM’s intellectual property is embedded in nearly every smartphone globally, giving the company unmatched scale in mobile computing and making its dominance difficult for competitors to challenge.

ARM’s Recent Performance Reflects Solid Execution

ARM has delivered consistent operational results in recent quarters. The company reported adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and rising 7.5% year over year. This marked the fourth consecutive quarter of earnings beat, reinforcing the company’s reputation for execution discipline.

Quarterly revenues reached $1.24 billion, reflecting 26.4% year-over-year growth and slightly exceeding market expectations. This revenue increase demonstrates continued demand across ARM’s licensing and royalty-driven business model.

The strong performance highlighted ARM’s ability to scale its business while maintaining profitability. Although operating margins declined modestly due to increased spending on technology development and platform improvements, these investments appear aimed at strengthening long-term growth rather than signaling operational weakness.

Comparing ARM With NVIDIA and Qualcomm

Understanding ARM’s competitive positioning requires examining how it compares with other key semiconductor players such as NVIDIA NVDA and Qualcomm QCOM.

NVIDIA has established itself as a leader in AI computing and accelerated processing, with GPUs widely used in data centers and AI workloads. While NVIDIA is expanding into edge computing and low-power processors, it still lacks ARM’s deep presence in mobile devices. The global smartphone ecosystem remains overwhelmingly tied to ARM architecture, which limits NVIDIA’s ability to displace it in that market. Even as NVIDIA continues expanding its AI hardware footprint, ARM’s compatibility across operating systems and devices keeps it deeply embedded in mobile computing.

Qualcomm occupies a more complex role in the ecosystem. Qualcomm designs mobile processors built on ARM cores, making it both a major partner and an industry peer. The success of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors effectively reinforces ARM’s dominance, as each Qualcomm chip relies on ARM’s underlying architecture. While Qualcomm has been investing in custom CPU designs to differentiate its products, it still depends heavily on ARM’s intellectual property for its mobile platforms.

In essence, both NVIDIA and Qualcomm highlight ARM’s central position in the semiconductor ecosystem. NVIDIA competes with ARM in certain AI-related workloads, while Qualcomm’s reliance on ARM architecture further expands its reach. As NVIDIA pushes into new device categories and Qualcomm continues refining its processor strategy, ARM remains deeply integrated across the broader chip industry.

Valuation Remains a Key Concern

Despite strong execution, valuation remains a debated aspect of the ARM investment story.

Currently, ARM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of roughly 25.5X, significantly higher than the semiconductor industry average of about 7.39X. The stock carries a Value Score of F, reflecting its premium pricing relative to peers.

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Such elevated multiples suggest the market is already pricing in substantial future growth driven by AI adoption, higher royalty rates, and expanding use of ARM architecture in advanced computing systems.

However, semiconductor demand is inherently cyclical. If smartphone demand recovers more slowly than expected or hyperscale spending moderates, investor sentiment could shift quickly. High valuation multiples tend to amplify downside volatility in such environments.

In other words, even if ARM continues executing well, the current valuation leaves little margin for operational missteps or macroeconomic uncertainty.

Final Take: Hold ARM

ARM remains strategically vital to the global semiconductor ecosystem. Its licensing model, dominant mobile architecture and expanding role in AI-driven computing position the company well for long-term growth.

At the same time, the stock’s premium valuation and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry create a more balanced near-term outlook. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARM appears fundamentally strong but not necessarily compelling at current levels.

For investors, the key question is timing. ARM’s strategic importance is undeniable, but whether the current price fully reflects its long-term potential remains an open debate. Monitoring valuation and broader semiconductor trends may help investors identify a more attractive entry point.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.