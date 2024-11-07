Arm announces appointment of Charlotte Eaton as Chief People Officer

Arm (ARM) Holdings plc announced the appointment of Charlotte Eaton as Chief People Officer with immediate effect. Eaton will lead the Arm global people organization and report to Arm CEO Rene Haas. As part of planned succession, Eaton will replace current CPO Kirsty Gill who will remain at Arm in an advisory role and assist in the transition through November before retiring from executive life. Eaton is rejoining Arm where she was previously vice president of People, supporting teams in the Intellectual Property Group, from 2017 until 2020. Most recently, Eaton has served as CPO at OVO, the company noted.
