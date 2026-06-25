Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, where 12,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 29.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ARKX, in morning trading today Rocket Lab is down about 5.1%, and L3harris Technologies is up by about 2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF, which lost 1,780,000 of its units, representing a 36.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: ARKX, IONZ: Big ETF Outflows

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