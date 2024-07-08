Arkema (ARKAY) Gets ISCC+ for Powder Coating Resins Facility

Arkema S.A. ARKAY recently said that it has received ISCC+ certification for its powder coating resins facility in Sant Celoni, Spain, as part of a larger drive to decarbonize the worldwide coating value chain. It increases Arkema's leading portfolio of mass balance solutions with up to 40% bio-attributed powder polyester resins, resulting in a 25% decrease in product carbon footprint.



The facility includes a polyester resin production line and a cutting-edge R&D laboratory dedicated to increasing the sustainability and performance of powder coating materials. Arkema sees the powder coating business as a strategic growth opportunity because of its inherent sustainability (solvent-free, nearly minimal waste and low energy usage).



With this certification, Arkema can now offer a full range of biomass balance coating solutions, including waterborne, UV/EB, advanced liquid resins and powder resins for use in a variety of industries, including new mobility, decarbonized industrial environments, green buildings and more sustainable homes, including furniture and appliance applications.



The facility also manufactures polyester-advanced liquid resins, which can now achieve up to 25% bio-attributed content and up to 20% PCF reduction to help decarbonize major industrial applications such as coil and packaging coatings.



Arkema continues to invest in powder coating technology. The company recently unveiled a novel production process that incorporates up to 40% post-consumer recycled content from end-of-life packaging into powder coating resins. Arkema started operations in February 2019 at a new first-class polyester resin manufacturing facility and dedicated laboratory in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.



Shares of Arkema have lost 4.7% over the past year compared with a 10.8% decline of its industry.



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Ecolab Inc. ECL and Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company's shares have soared 89.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECL's current-year earnings has been going up in the past 30 days. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 29.6% in the past year.



Kronos Worldwide currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. KRO has a projected earnings growth rate of 297.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied around 40.4% in the past year.





