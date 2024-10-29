News & Insights

ARK Mines Expands Sandy Mitchell Rare Earth Prospects

October 29, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

ARK Mines Ltd (AU:AHK) has released an update.

ARK Mines Ltd has significantly expanded its exploration target for the Sandy Mitchell rare earths project, revealing a promising mineral resource estimate that exceeds initial expectations. The updated measurements highlight a substantial concentration of valuable minerals, positioning Sandy Mitchell as one of Australia’s most enriched rare earth deposits. With ongoing developments, ARK Mines is set to release further updates, including a scoping study in the coming quarter.

