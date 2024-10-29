ARK Mines Expands Sandy Mitchell Rare Earth Prospects

ARK Mines Ltd (AU:AHK) has released an update.

ARK Mines Ltd has significantly expanded its exploration target for the Sandy Mitchell rare earths project, revealing a promising mineral resource estimate that exceeds initial expectations. The updated measurements highlight a substantial concentration of valuable minerals, positioning Sandy Mitchell as one of Australia’s most enriched rare earth deposits. With ongoing developments, ARK Mines is set to release further updates, including a scoping study in the coming quarter.

For further insights into AU:AHK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.