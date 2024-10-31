News & Insights

Stocks
AZMCF

Arizona Metals Uncovers Promising New Mineral Zone

October 31, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC) has released an update.

Arizona Metals Corp. announced a significant mineral discovery at its Kay Mine Project in Arizona, as a new lens of mineralization, the Kay2 Zone, was identified. The recent drill hole returned promising results, highlighting potential expansion opportunities for the Kay deposit and contributing to the forthcoming mineral resource estimate.

For further insights into TSE:AMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZMCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.