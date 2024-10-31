Arizona Metals Uncovers Promising New Mineral Zone

Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC) has released an update.

Arizona Metals Corp. announced a significant mineral discovery at its Kay Mine Project in Arizona, as a new lens of mineralization, the Kay2 Zone, was identified. The recent drill hole returned promising results, highlighting potential expansion opportunities for the Kay deposit and contributing to the forthcoming mineral resource estimate.

