Arizona Lithium’s New Research Hub Boosts Clean Energy

Arizona Lithium Limited is set to inaugurate its Lithium Research Centre on May 31, 2024, which will be a hub for lithium extraction technology and processing, enhancing Arizona’s position in the clean energy sector. Key government officials, industry experts, and partners like the Arizona Commerce Authority will attend the ribbon-cutting event. The centre, already commended by visiting dignitaries for its operations, aims to optimize lithium production from the company’s North American projects in a sustainable manner.

