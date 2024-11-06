Arizona Lithium’s Drilling Update: Progress at Prairie, Setback at Big Sandy

Arizona Lithium Limited (AU:AZL) has released an update.

Arizona Lithium Limited has completed its exploration drilling at Prairie Pad #3, targeting an annual production of 2,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent. While the Prairie project progresses smoothly, generating industry attention with its $18.4 million investment, the Big Sandy project faces a legal setback with a court injunction halting further drilling approvals.

For further insights into AU:AZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.