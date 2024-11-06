Arizona Lithium’s Drilling Update: Progress at Prairie, Setback at Big Sandy

Arizona Lithium Limited (AU:AZL) has released an update.
Arizona Lithium Limited has completed its exploration drilling at Prairie Pad #3, targeting an annual production of 2,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent. While the Prairie project progresses smoothly, generating industry attention with its $18.4 million investment, the Big Sandy project faces a legal setback with a court injunction halting further drilling approvals.
