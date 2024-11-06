News & Insights

Stocks

Arizona Lithium’s Drilling Update: Progress at Prairie, Setback at Big Sandy

November 06, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arizona Lithium Limited (AU:AZL) has released an update.

Arizona Lithium Limited has completed its exploration drilling at Prairie Pad #3, targeting an annual production of 2,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent. While the Prairie project progresses smoothly, generating industry attention with its $18.4 million investment, the Big Sandy project faces a legal setback with a court injunction halting further drilling approvals.

For further insights into AU:AZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.