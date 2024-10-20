Arizona Lithium Completes Key Drilling at Prairie Project

Arizona Lithium Limited (AU:AZL) has released an update.

Arizona Lithium Limited has completed lithium brine drilling at Pad #2 of the Prairie Lithium Project, marking a significant step towards production. The two wells drilled could potentially be converted for future production, contributing to the project’s estimated net present value of US$150 million per pad. This progress comes as the company remains financially robust following an A$11 million cash influx from a non-core acreage sale.

