Arizona Gold & Silver Expands Exploration Efforts

Arizona Silver Exploration (TSE:AZS) has released an update.
Arizona Gold & Silver has commissioned a second core drill to explore high-grade zones at its Philadelphia Gold-Silver Property in Arizona. This strategic move aims to overcome access limitations and gather crucial subsurface data from challenging terrain. The drilling program will focus on horizontal and shallow-angle holes to better intersect the valuable mineral structures.
