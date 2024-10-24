Aristocrat Leisure upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies upgraded Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF) to Buy from Hold with a price target of A$68, up from A$41.15. The land-based set-up in the U.S. will support gaining share, while the competitive and industry environment remains supportive for significant growth over FY25 and FY26, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARLUF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.