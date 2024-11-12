Aristocrat Leisure Reports Strong FY24 Growth and Strategic Sale

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.
Aristocrat Leisure Limited reported a robust 17% growth in NPATA to $1.6 billion for FY24, driven by strong performances in North America Gaming Operations and Aristocrat Interactive. The company also returned $1.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs, while announcing the sale of Plarium Global Limited to bolster its long-term growth strategy. This financial performance underscores Aristocrat’s resilience and effective strategy execution in diverse market conditions.
