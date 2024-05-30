News & Insights

Aristocrat Leisure Continues Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 07:40 pm EDT

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has actively engaged in a stock buy-back, purchasing a total of 36,566,257 shares before the previous day, with an additional 121,509 shares acquired on the last day reported. Investors should note that these transactions are part of Aristocrat’s ongoing on-market buy-back program, as indicated in their latest ASX update on May 31, 2024.

