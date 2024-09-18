Arista Skyrockets 95.3% in a Year: Reason to Buy ANET Stock?

Courtesy of a software-driven, data-centric approach that helps customers build their cloud architecture, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has surged 95.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 69.5%. It has also outperformed its peers like Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO over this period.



Arista continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines with an improved market demand supported by a flexible business model and solid cash flow. As more and more business enterprises transition to the cloud, the company is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

ANET Solutions Gaining Solid Market Traction

Arista holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200-and-400-gig high-performance switching products.



Additionally, Arista offers one of the broadest product lines of data center and campus Ethernet switches and routers in the industry. It provides routing and switching platforms with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency. The company also innovates in areas such as deep packet buffers, embedded optics and reversible cooling.



Arista is witnessing solid demand trends among enterprise customers backed by its multi-domain modern software approach, which is built upon its unique and differentiating foundation, the single EOS (Extensible Operating System) and CloudVision stack. The versatility of Arista’s unified software stack across various use cases, including WAN routing and campus and data center infrastructure, sets it apart from other competitors in the industry. This, in turn, has translated into solid revenue growth for the company over the years.



Cloud-Native Cognitive Software: ANET’s Key Focus

Arista continues benefiting from the expanding cloud networking market, driven by strong demand for scalable infrastructure. In addition to high capacity and easy availability, its cloud networking solutions promise predictable performance and programmability, enabling integration with third-party applications for network management, automation and orchestration.



With customers deploying transformative cloud networking solutions, the company has announced several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOS Edge. It has introduced cognitive Wi-Fi software that delivers intelligent application identification, automated troubleshooting and location services. This supports video conferencing applications like Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

ANET Launches EOS Smart AI Suite

Arista recently launched Etherlink AI platforms for optimal network performance across the most demanding AI workloads, including training and inferencing. Powered by new AI-optimized Arista EOS features, the new product portfolio can support more than 100,000 XPUs with 2-tier network topologies. This delivers superior application performance compared to more complex multi-tier networks while offering advanced monitoring capabilities, including flow-level visibility.



In addition, the company aims to provide the ideal accelerator-agnostic solution for AI clusters of any shape or size, providing flexible options for fixed, modular and distributed switching platforms. The EOS Smart AI suite will enable customers to have a single 800G end-to-end technology platform across front-end, training, inference and storage networks with AI-grade robustness and protection to high-value AI clusters and workloads.



In collaboration with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Arista aims to build optimal generative AI networks with lower job completion times that customers can easily configure and manage. The Arista EOS-based agent enables the network and the host to communicate with each other, facilitating a single point of control and visibility across an AI Data Center. This remote AI agent, hosted directly on an NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNIC or running on the server and collecting telemetry from the SuperNIC, allows EOS to configure, monitor and debug network problems on the server, ensuring end-to-end AI communication and optimization.

Estimate Revision Trend of ANET

Earnings estimates for Arista for 2024 have moved up 23.4% to $8.24 over the past year, while the same for 2025 has increased 22.4% to $9.24. The positive estimate revision depicts optimism about the stock’s growth potential.



End Note

With solid fundamentals and healthy revenue-generating potential driven by robust demand trends, Arista appears to be a solid investment proposition. Further, a strong emphasis on quality, diligent execution of operational plans and continuous portfolio enhancements are driving more value for customers. Steady improvement in lead times and easing of supply-chain woes are major tailwinds.



The stock delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15%. Arista currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Riding on a robust earnings surprise history and favorable Zacks Rank, it appears primed for further stock price appreciation. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this high-flying stock now.

