Arista Networks's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Arista Networks.

Looking at options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $80,900 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,117,848.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $410.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $42.2 $38.9 $40.0 $320.00 $224.0K 583 58 ANET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $3.6 $3.1 $3.2 $365.00 $139.5K 1.3K 1.0K ANET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $49.6 $48.4 $48.9 $350.00 $122.4K 206 36 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.9 $24.2 $24.7 $410.00 $121.0K 453 17 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $28.0 $27.1 $28.0 $335.00 $112.0K 65 0

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Arista Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Arista Networks Trading volume stands at 1,329,944, with ANET's price up by 2.22%, positioned at $354.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 88 days. Expert Opinions on Arista Networks

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $377.2.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $375. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $400. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $341. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $390. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $380.

