Arista Networks's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ANET often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Arista Networks. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,375, and 9 calls, totaling $520,518.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $82.5 to $125.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arista Networks options trades today is 803.78 with a total volume of 1,227.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arista Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $82.5 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Arista Networks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $25.6 $22.8 $24.21 $85.00 $242.1K 864 100 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $28.3 $27.5 $27.5 $82.50 $55.0K 123 20 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $26.6 $25.2 $25.58 $85.00 $38.3K 864 115 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/27/24 $3.6 $3.3 $3.6 $107.50 $36.0K 198 126 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.3 $14.2 $14.2 $95.00 $34.0K 2.8K 24

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Where Is Arista Networks Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,072,881, the price of ANET is up by 0.86%, reaching $107.75. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now. Expert Opinions on Arista Networks

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $357.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Arista Networks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

