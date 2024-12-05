Arista Networks target adjusted to $110 from $450 at Evercore after stock split

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani lowered the firm’s price target on Arista Networks (ANET) to $110 from $450 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after Arista completed a 4:1 stock split yesterday. The firm, which says it remains “bullish on the name” and continues to see upside to calendar year 2025 guidance driven by AI tailwinds, campus growth, and deferred revenue release, continues to call Arista “the leader in AI ethernet switching.”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.