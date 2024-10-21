Aris Mining Launches $400M Notes Offering for Growth

Aris Mining (TSE:ARIS) has released an update.

Aris Mining has announced a $400 million senior notes offering to refinance its existing debt and support its working capital and corporate activities. The company, which aims to significantly boost its gold production in the coming years, is advancing multiple projects, including expansions in Colombia and a joint venture in Guyana. This strategic move is expected to enhance Aris Mining’s financial flexibility and growth potential in the gold market.

