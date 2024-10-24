News & Insights

Stocks
ARMN

Aris Mining Announces $450M Senior Notes Offering

October 24, 2024 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aris Mining (TSE:ARIS) has released an update.

Aris Mining Corporation has announced a US$450 million senior notes offering at 8% interest, aimed at redeeming its outstanding 6.875% senior notes and supporting corporate activities. This move comes as Aris Mining sets its sights on boosting gold production significantly by 2026, while also advancing projects in Colombia and Guyana. Investors may find potential growth opportunities in the company’s expanding operations and strategic acquisitions.

For further insights into TSE:ARIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.