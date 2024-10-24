Aris Mining Announces $450M Senior Notes Offering

Aris Mining (TSE:ARIS) has released an update.

Aris Mining Corporation has announced a US$450 million senior notes offering at 8% interest, aimed at redeeming its outstanding 6.875% senior notes and supporting corporate activities. This move comes as Aris Mining sets its sights on boosting gold production significantly by 2026, while also advancing projects in Colombia and Guyana. Investors may find potential growth opportunities in the company’s expanding operations and strategic acquisitions.

