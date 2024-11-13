News & Insights

Arika Resources Uncovers Promising Gold Potential at Yundamindra

November 13, 2024 — 07:31 pm EST

Arika Resources Limited reveals promising results from its Yundamindra Gold Project, highlighting significant untapped potential in deeper zones and extending strike lengths. Recent drilling unveiled high-grade gold intersections, indicating the possibility of a substantial gold deposit in Western Australia’s eastern goldfields. As the company prepares to resume drilling, investors keen on gold exploration may find this project particularly intriguing.

