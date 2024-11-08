Arhaus price target lowered to $13 from $15 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Arhaus (ARHS) to $13 from $15 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 headline was weaker, with sales and earnings slightly below estimates, but underlying trends improved through the quarter, and Arhaus seems well positioned for when housing trends improve, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

