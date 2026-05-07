Arhaus, Inc. Reports Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.22 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $4.88 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $314.28 million from $311.37 million last year.

Arhaus, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.22 Mln. vs. $4.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $314.28 Mln vs. $311.37 Mln last year.

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