Argo Global Infrastructure Sees Strong Gains in Q3

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. reported an impressive portfolio performance, outpacing the benchmark index with a 10.9% increase in the September quarter, driven by strong gains in communications and electric utilities stocks. The company’s strategic focus on Canadian-based TC Energy contributed significantly to these results, benefiting from the expected surge in gas demand due to expanding data centers and AI applications. Argo Infrastructure’s stock price soared by 18.8%, reflecting investor confidence amid geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility.

