News & Insights

Stocks

Argo Global Infrastructure Sees Strong Gains in Q3

October 31, 2024 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. (AU:ALI) has released an update.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. reported an impressive portfolio performance, outpacing the benchmark index with a 10.9% increase in the September quarter, driven by strong gains in communications and electric utilities stocks. The company’s strategic focus on Canadian-based TC Energy contributed significantly to these results, benefiting from the expected surge in gas demand due to expanding data centers and AI applications. Argo Infrastructure’s stock price soared by 18.8%, reflecting investor confidence amid geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility.

For further insights into AU:ALI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.