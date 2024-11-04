Argeo AS Expands with Strategic Suriname Agreement

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.

Argeo AS has signed an 8-year agreement with Staatsolie to advance multi-client data acquisition in Suriname, a promising oil and gas region. This strategic venture will enhance Argeo’s data solutions and expand its global commercial offerings, potentially boosting the company’s revenue. The project will involve cutting-edge geophysical data acquisition, positioning Argeo as a key player in the region’s energy exploration.

For further insights into DE:8W20 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.