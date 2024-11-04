News & Insights

Stocks

Argeo AS Expands with Strategic Suriname Agreement

November 04, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.

Argeo AS has signed an 8-year agreement with Staatsolie to advance multi-client data acquisition in Suriname, a promising oil and gas region. This strategic venture will enhance Argeo’s data solutions and expand its global commercial offerings, potentially boosting the company’s revenue. The project will involve cutting-edge geophysical data acquisition, positioning Argeo as a key player in the region’s energy exploration.

For further insights into DE:8W20 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.