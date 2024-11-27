Argeo ASA Secures Leasing Deal Amid Strategic Optimizations

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.
Argeo ASA has finalized a leasing agreement with CSI Leasing for their Hugin 6000 AUV as part of their strategic equipment optimization. Argeo, a leading subsea service provider, offers a comprehensive suite of services to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in the Oil & Gas, Marine Minerals, and Renewables sectors. The company is known for its advanced technology and global reach, with offices in major cities and a listing on the Euronext Oslo Børs.
