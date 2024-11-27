News & Insights

Stocks

Argeo ASA Secures Leasing Deal Amid Strategic Optimizations

November 27, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Argeo ASA has finalized a leasing agreement with CSI Leasing for their Hugin 6000 AUV as part of their strategic equipment optimization. Argeo, a leading subsea service provider, offers a comprehensive suite of services to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in the Oil & Gas, Marine Minerals, and Renewables sectors. The company is known for its advanced technology and global reach, with offices in major cities and a listing on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

For further insights into DE:8W20 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.