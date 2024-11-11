Argenx upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded Argenx (ARGX) to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $697 price target Now through 2025, there will be few exciting catalysts in favor of Argenx – aside from myositis and PFS – but those in and of themselves are “huge”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wolfe sees positive earnings results from argenx to drive the stock in 2025, especially given the company’s consistent history of beating revenue, while also noting that its operating margins are “trending positive”.

