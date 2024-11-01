Argenx upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded Argenx (ARGX) to Outperform from Market Perform following the Q3 report. The firm says that with the “clear outperformance” of the Vyvgart franchise in myasthenia gravis and the launch of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, it sees a growth trajectory for Argenx to maintain recently achieved breakeven and profitability. The firm also sees value in the company’s clinical assets, such as empasiprubart as well several “pipeline-in-a-drug opportunities.”

