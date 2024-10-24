News & Insights

Argenta Silver Acquires El Quevar Project

October 24, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Butte Energy (TSE:BEN.H) has released an update.

Argenta Silver Corp., formerly Butte Energy Inc., has successfully acquired the El Quevar silver project in Argentina for $3.5 million, marking a significant step in its growth as a major player in the silver industry. The project boasts an impressive silver resource and substantial infrastructure, offering promising exploration potential and cost-effective development. With trading set to resume under a new ticker symbol, Argenta is poised to deliver sustainable value to its shareholders.

