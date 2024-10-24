Argenta Silver Acquires El Quevar Project

Butte Energy (TSE:BEN.H) has released an update.

Argenta Silver Corp., formerly Butte Energy Inc., has successfully acquired the El Quevar silver project in Argentina for $3.5 million, marking a significant step in its growth as a major player in the silver industry. The project boasts an impressive silver resource and substantial infrastructure, offering promising exploration potential and cost-effective development. With trading set to resume under a new ticker symbol, Argenta is poised to deliver sustainable value to its shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:BEN.H stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.