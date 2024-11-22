News & Insights

Argent Minerals’ Kempfield Deposit Sees Resource Boost

November 22, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Argent Minerals Limited reports no changes in its mineral resources for the 2024 financial year, but highlights a significant upgrade in the Kempfield Silver Deposit, which now boasts a 28% increase in its estimated resources. The Kempfield site, independently assessed, is confirmed to be one of the largest silver deposits in New South Wales with a total of 42.8 million ounces of silver. The company’s robust governance and estimation processes ensure transparency and reliability in its mineral resource reporting.

