Argent Minerals’ Kempfield Deposit Sees Resource Boost

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Argent Minerals Limited reports no changes in its mineral resources for the 2024 financial year, but highlights a significant upgrade in the Kempfield Silver Deposit, which now boasts a 28% increase in its estimated resources. The Kempfield site, independently assessed, is confirmed to be one of the largest silver deposits in New South Wales with a total of 42.8 million ounces of silver. The company’s robust governance and estimation processes ensure transparency and reliability in its mineral resource reporting.

For further insights into AU:ARD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.