Argent Minerals Bolsters Kempfield Silver Reserves

October 23, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Argent Minerals Limited has significantly upgraded its Kempfield Silver Deposit, now holding 65.8 million ounces of silver, marking a 54% increase. This positions Kempfield as Australia’s second largest undeveloped silver deposit, with notable increases in gold, lead, and zinc reserves as well. The company is well-funded and actively exploring new mineralized zones, indicating potential for further resource expansion.

