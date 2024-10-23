Argent BioPharma Secures Funding for Drug Development

Argent Biopharma (AU:RGT) has released an update.

Argent BioPharma has secured A$200,000 through the issuance of 666,667 shares at A$0.30 each, a strategic move aimed at advancing their drug development projects, including CannEpil® and CimetrA®, in the US and EU markets. This share placement comes at a discount, potentially offering investors an attractive entry point into the company’s growth journey. With this funding, Argent BioPharma continues to strengthen its position within the biopharmaceutical sector.

