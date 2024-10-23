News & Insights

Stocks

Argent BioPharma Secures Funding for Drug Development

October 23, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argent Biopharma (AU:RGT) has released an update.

Argent BioPharma has secured A$200,000 through the issuance of 666,667 shares at A$0.30 each, a strategic move aimed at advancing their drug development projects, including CannEpil® and CimetrA®, in the US and EU markets. This share placement comes at a discount, potentially offering investors an attractive entry point into the company’s growth journey. With this funding, Argent BioPharma continues to strengthen its position within the biopharmaceutical sector.

For further insights into AU:RGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGTLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.