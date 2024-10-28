News & Insights

Argent BioPharma Issues New Shares Amidst Strategic Growth

October 28, 2024 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Argent Biopharma (AU:RGT) has released an update.

Argent BioPharma has announced the issuance of 666,667 fully paid ordinary shares, taking advantage of exemptions under the Corporations Act 2001. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts in drug development, particularly focusing on treatments for the central nervous system and immunology. Investors may find this development intriguing as Argent BioPharma continues to innovate within the biopharmaceutical sector.

