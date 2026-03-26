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Argan, Inc. Reports Advance In Full Year Bottom Line

March 26, 2026 — 04:42 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Argan, Inc. (AGX) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $49.212 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $31.369 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $262.050 million from $232.474 million last year.

Argan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.212 Mln. vs. $31.369 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.47 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $262.050 Mln vs. $232.474 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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