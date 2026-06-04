Argan, Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Argan, Inc. (AGX) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $46.06 million, or $3.24 per share. This compares with $22.55 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 50.2% to $290.95 million from $193.66 million last year.

Argan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.06 Mln. vs. $22.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.24 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue: $290.95 Mln vs. $193.66 Mln last year.

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