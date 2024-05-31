News & Insights

Ares Strategic Mining Surpasses Funding Goal

May 31, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Ares Strategic Mining (TSE:ARS) has released an update.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. has successfully completed the first tranche of their non-brokered private placement offering, surpassing their minimum target by raising over $1 million. This funding is vital for the company’s progression towards opening the only fluorspar mine in the U.S. and transitioning from mining to manufacturing. Investors have shown strong interest, with the company preparing to install new mining works and construct a new plant and manufacturing facility.

