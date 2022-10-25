ARES Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.31, changing hands as high as $71.87 per share. Ares Management Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARES's low point in its 52 week range is $53.15 per share, with $90.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.87.

