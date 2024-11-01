Ares Capital Q3 Earnings Miss as Expenses Increase Y/Y

Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC third-quarter 2024 core earnings of 58 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line reflects a decline of 1.7% from the prior-year quarter.



The results were primarily affected by an increase in expenses. Nonetheless, an improvement in the total investment income and the company’s robust portfolio activities supported the results to some extent.



GAAP net income was $394 million or 62 cents per share, down from $500 million or 89 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Ares Capital’s Total Investment Income Improves, Expenses Rise

Total investment income was $775 million, up 18.3% year over year. The rise was largely driven by an increase in interest income from investments, capital structuring service fees and dividend income. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $767 million.



Total quarterly expenses were $402 million, up 10.7% year over year. The increase was due to a rise in all the components except capital gains incentive fee charges and administrative fees.

Portfolio Activities Robust for ARCC

In the third quarter, the company made gross commitments worth $3.92 billion to new and existing portfolio companies. This compares with $1.6 billion of gross commitments in the prior-year quarter.



Further, the company exited $2.6 billion of commitments compared with $1.28 billion a year ago.



The fair value of Ares Capital’s portfolio investments was $25.9 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



The fair value of accruing debt and other income-producing securities was $23.3 billion.

Ares Capital’s Balance Sheet Strong

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $486 million, down from $535 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Ares Capital had $4.5 billion available for additional borrowings under the existing credit facilities as of Sept. 30, 2024. Total outstanding debt was $13.5 billion.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, total assets were $27.1 billion and stockholders’ equity was $12.8 billion.



Net asset value was $19.77 per share, up from $19.24 as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Our Take on ARCC

Driven by a rise in the demand for customized financing, growth in total investment income is expected to continue in the quarters ahead. Increased investment commitments will likely keep supporting the company’s financials. However, its expansion strategies might lead to a rise in costs in the near term, which is expected to hurt the bottom line. Further, regulatory constraints pose another major headwind.

Currently, ARCC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

