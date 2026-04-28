Ares Capital Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $92 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $763 million from $732 million last year.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $92 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $763 Mln vs. $732 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.