Arena REIT Announces New Securities Quotation

November 06, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Arena REIT (AU:ARF) has released an update.

Arena REIT has announced the quotation of 1,438,236 fully paid ordinary units on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a notable event for investors interested in the real estate sector. The issuance, effective from November 7, 2024, is part of their ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value through strategic financial maneuvers.

